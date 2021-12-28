With eight new raptor nesting boxes placed throughout Mueller State Park, birds of prey can branch out on their courtship sites.
A project initiated by Cindi Shanika, who noticed a lack of raptors in the park, the boxes enhance the park’s Raptor Monitoring Program.
However, right off the bat, the project involved some ingenuity and pivoting. With a worldwide lack of lumber at the time, Shanika secured permission from park officials to scour the nearby historic Geer Ranch for wood.
“We found wood from an old barn on the ranch,” Shanika said. “And Colorado Parks and Wildlife gave us the blueprints for the boxes.”
Outfitted with barnwood, a gallon of waterproof glue, dozens of rust-proof nails, screws and latches, Shanika and her husband, Ken, built the nesting boxes.
To mount the boxes, the Shanikas relied on CPW stewards of the Denver Raptor Monitoring Program. “They were about 20 years old,” she said with a smile.
Last week, Shanika and Linda Groat, Mueller’s program coordinator, with Barbara Berger, took a walk through the park to pinpoint a couple of the boxes.
“The raptors mate in winter and spring,” Groat said. “They call to each other and incubate for three weeks. They lay eggs, one a day.”
The nesting boxes will help the park keep track of trends in the bird population. “We know specialized areas that we should protect,” Groat said. “We monitor all year long but during nesting season we want to see if the nesting is successful.”
Raptors, birds of prey, are important to the ecosystem, Shanika said. “They eat mice, snakes, chipmunks and grasshoppers,” she added.
According to Groat, not all raptors will use the boxes. She said the species that would are the American Kestrel, Northern Pygmy Owl, Flammulated Owl and Northern Saw-whet Owl. “They all use old woodpecker holes or natural cavities in trees,” Groat said.
Shanika, who leads the monitoring program in the park, and Berger are both members of Friends of Mueller State Park.