If you missed the Mount Pisgah Speaks Cemetery Tours this month in Cripple Creek, check out these colorful photos from the event shared by David K. Johnson Photography in Florissant.
Gold Camp Victorian Society members went all out with their costumes, depicting some of the city’s most famous deceased residents during the Sept. 18-19 cemetery tours.
Johnson said of the event: “What a great job, by all participants, again this year. Great weather, and good crowds. Every comment I overheard was positive.”