Recently, as I was watching trucks negotiating our late spring snowstorms, I thought about how different it was for trains. Going back to before there were trucks, how did stuff get where it was needed? The answer involves trains, even in short moves.
One example is Cripple Creek. Before the railroads arrived, there was heavy wagon traffic from places like Florissant, Divide, Cañon City, and even Pueblo. When the mining got going, more than heavy machinery was needed. The things we do not typically think much about moved, too. For example, some of the needed items were coal, food and household items. They needed some way of moving the ore from the mines to mills, and sending empty cars was not profitable.
Many do not realize most of the district’s ore traveled in boxcars, partly because the cargo was valuable and needed to be secure, and those cars were available. The narrow gauge Florence and Cripple Creek also brought a lot of coal up from the mines near Florence, and some of that came up in boxcars because the cars were needed for moving ore. The mines and even support businesses were getting things in box cars, and the cars rarely went home empty.
Watching the trucks travel along Ute Pass, how many are heading for points like Utah? Not that many, as trucks from Colorado Springs go north to I-70. The truck traffic of today traveled on the railroads back in the 1890s. Even after they started using trucks to make cross-country hauls after WWI, the trains still hauled many of the things needed in the district. The early trucks could not handle the very heavy things that trains could move. Then, after WWII, the Midland had regular movements of freight, not just ore trains rumbling up and down the pass. The railroad by then was owned by the mining company, but it still supported other businesses in the area. They were even still bringing coal up to the mountain camps. Grocery stores, hardware stores and other little businesses need to move things by train, or get things by railroad car.
I have written a few columns about the practice of moving the gold concentrated ore from Cripple Creek by truck. It goes to Colorado Springs, where it is loaded into railroad cars for movement to the mills that purify it. Those movements could have started at the old Bull Hill yard.
Imagine modern trains rumbling up Ute Pass! Sure, there would be tons of complaints, but I still like to think about it.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.