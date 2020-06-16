In the nearly six months since I’ve joined UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital as its chief administrator, I’ve had the opportunity to meet many residents, civic leaders and health care professionals in Teller County. I am deeply appreciative of the warm welcome I’ve received and thank those who have generously shared their thoughts about the health care needs in this beautiful area of Colorado.
I’d also like to thank residents for doing their part over the past few months to prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 infections. I know you will join me in remaining committed to fighting this public health crisis to ensure we will continue to be prepared should a second wave of the virus hit our state. I cannot fully express my gratitude for your work and sacrifices — and the work of everyone inside Pikes Peak Regional Hospital who, day in and day out, care for our community both in times of crisis and in times of calm. PPRH is open and ready to safely care for you.
Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, as you know, became part of UCHealth in April 2018. The advantages of being part of a world-class health system became clear almost immediately, with several services added to ensure residents would be able to receive care closer to home. In fall 2019, the hospital began offering 3D mammography imaging. Most recently, the hospital opened an outpatient infusion clinic so cancer patients in need of chemotherapy would not have to travel to Colorado Springs for care.
In addition, the UCHealth Specialty Care Clinic in Woodland Park now offers women’s health services; ear, nose and throat specialists; general surgery; and orthopedics. In all, more than a dozen new specialists provide care at the clinic, with more planned in 2020. Today, the hospital has three surgeons; prior to joining UCHealth, Pikes Peak Regional was without a surgeon for more than a year. I’m also excited to announce that this summer, a new CT scanner will replace 10-year-old technology.
Like Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, I also joined UCHealth in 2018, when I was asked to take on the role of vice president of operations and military affairs for UCHealth’s southern Colorado region. I was drawn to UCHealth after serving nearly 24 years in the military because of its commitment to serving the community and its mission to improve lives.
As part of that mission, I and many others have spent the past several months identifying the most pressing health care issues in Teller County. In February, the hospital invited members of the community — ranging from civic leaders to public health professionals to social services experts — to gather with us to share their thoughts and help us prioritize those needs.
The result: A Community Health Needs Assessment — the first such document in the hospital’s history.
With the community’s input and key demographic data, we have identified the highest-priority issues:
- Access to primary and behavioral health care: The ratio of providers to Teller County population for both primary and behavioral health care are below the state average. PPRH plans to add a behavioral health specialist to our family medicine clinic in the near future.
- Cardiovascular disease prevention: Because heart disease is the leading cause of mortality in Teller County, prevention efforts including addressing obesity, smoking and diabetes will be critical in improving the cardiovascular health of the community.
- Early detection and prevention of cancer: The incidence of cancer in our county is higher than that of Colorado, but prevention and earlier detection of cancer can help save lives.
In the coming months, we will work on a three-year implementation plan in coordination with community organizations including Teller County Public Health on how best to address those needs.
As a critical access hospital, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital is charged with enhancing and improving access to health care in rural communities. I am proud of the work being done and look forward to continued collaboration with our dedicated community partners as our Community Health Needs Assessment moves forward.
Ron Fitch is the administrator of UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital. He joined UCHealth in 2018 after serving nearly 24 years in the military, where his last role was as garrison commander at Fort Carson. His responsibilities in that role included public works, emergency services, security and all training apparatus on the post. His Army Special Forces background also includes several high-level positions centering on strategic and operational planning. Fitch holds master’s degrees in strategic studies, international relations and engineering management. Fitch is engaged in the Pikes Peak region as a board member for several organizations, including TESSA, Military Affairs Council, Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Colorado Springs Conservatory and Peak Military Care Network Advisory Board. He and his wife, who is in the Air Force Reserve, have three children.