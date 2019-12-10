Mountain View United Methodist Church will present its annual Christmas Cantata Sunday, Dec. 15, during worship service at 10:30 a.m. The community is invited.
Composed by Joseph M. Martin and performed by the church’s Chancel Choir under the direction of Cherese Bennett, “The Winter Rose” “incorporates both traditional carols and newly composed anthems that visit the timeless Christmas story with fresh insight,” presenting “the life of Christ from prophecy to passion,” according to the cantata’s summary.
“From the earliest of times, the rose has been a symbol of divine love. Christ, who is sometimes referred to as ‘the Rose of Sharon,’ will be exalted in song as we celebrate his birth through this very special cantata,” Pastor Michael Gore said.
The church’s approximately 40-member choir will perform alongside musicians including a cellist, flutist, clarinetist, two violinists and a pianist, presenting “choral music in a traditional format,” said choir member Sue Burks.
The Christmas Cantata is the second of two yearly cantata performances put on by the church, Burks said. The other is performed for the Easter holiday, and both attract large audiences from around the community.
“People come for the music on these two occasions,” Burks said. “I’ve run into folks … who’ve told me … they come for this type of music that they don’t get to hear” at their own churches.
The church will also host Christmas Worship Services at 10:30 a.m on Sunday, Dec. 22 (Christmas Hymn Sing) and at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve Service of Lessons and Carols).
Mountain View United Methodist Church is located at 1101 Rampart Range Road in Woodland Park (80863). Learn more at mt-viewumc.org.