In the race for the mayor of Divide, it’s all fun and games and polarization takes a back seat as voters look on the bright side. Whoever wins the race, at least it won’t be a human, with all those biases and hang-ups.
Teller County Regional Animal Shelter sponsors the race which is a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization. And with an infusion of donations from Mountain View United Methodist Church in Woodland Park on Sunday, the race is off to a good start.
Even though it’s dogs, cats, a goat and a red fox in the running, the election has a kind of Chicago tinge, as the flyer and brochures say “Vote Early and Vote Often!” but it’s all out in the open, unlike the one in the good ol’ (crooked) days in the Windy City.
In Teller County, you can vote early and often for only two bucks a vote.
Barbara Royal is in charge of public relations for the church and the upcoming donation day at the service March 1. To highlight the donation drive, Angie Davis, TCRAS director, spoke to the congregation Feb. 23 about the fundraiser, which is enhanced by the mayoral race.
Along with marketing the fund drive, Royal entered her dog, Meadow, in the race.
A boxer/bulldog mix, Meadow came to TCRAS from a shelter in Alabama. Royal adopted the dog knowing that he had a heart condition. “She just needs special food,” Royal said. “I don’t know how long I’ll have her.”