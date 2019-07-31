Play handbells and see the world. That’s what Gary and Marcia Myers and Vicki Sapp did in June. Representing the handbell choir at Mountain View United Methodist Church in Woodland Park, the three were traveling with Handbell Ringers International.
The Ringers, 45 musicians from the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Switzerland, entertained audiences in Spain, in Barcelona, Burgos, Salamanca and Madrid. “At one church we had 700 people in the audience,” Gary Myers said. “They turned away 200 because of seating.”
The musicians prepare for the concerts by practicing nine songs given to them by the international organization. “We spend a lot of time practicing,” Myers said.
Once the group arrived in Barcelona, they were on the go all the time, practicing, playing and touring for 11 days. “It’s very intense — we’re staying in nice hotels, with huge breakfast buffets every morning,” he said. “We toured the old parts of towns and hundreds-years-old cathedrals.”
Indeed, the experience of traveling in Europe was so enticing that several members of the church went along.
From hotels to buses to destination sites, most of the tours including walking up hills and on cobblestone streets.
The tour was enhanced by a knowledgeable tour guide, who had a degree in history. “How proud he was of Christopher Columbus,” Marcia Myers said. “I’ll bet I heard more about Christopher Columbus on this trip than I’ve heard in every history class I’ve ever taken.”
The trip with HRI was the second for the couple. Two years ago, they performed concerts in The Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland. “We want to play where they don’t have handbells,” she said. “So our audiences are curious.”
At the end of the concert series in Spain, the Myerses extended their trip to tour Lisbon, Portugal.
A tour company in Michigan handles all the arrangements including the shipment of the bells by the manufacturer Malmark.
Back at home, the 14-member handbell choir plays at 10:30 a.m. at Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range road, on the second Sunday of every month.