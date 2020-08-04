In a time when Zoom is a window into personality and a handshake is only a memory, the Rev. Todd Scranton is getting acquainted via the screen.
New pastor at Mountain View United Methodist Church, Scranton has yet to have a Sunday ceremony in the sanctuary. Rather, he’s been sharing his faith in an online forum.
“It’s far from ideal; there are things you typically do when you start off in a new place,” he said. “As somebody who values music I miss the shared singing.”
The pastor, along with the congregation, is adjusting. “With the COVID-19 scare galloping forward in Teller County, it has been a most difficult transition for this new pastor,” said Michael Snipes, a member of the congregation. “I have found his online services to be developing in technical skill; his sermons tend to be warm and friendly with a fundamental love of Christ and his teachings.”
While his introduction to the congregation is off-kilter, Scranton is flexible, his life marked by an intrinsic sense of personal direction. “I fumbled around a little bit – my mom died of cancer during that time so that set me back,” he said. “She was only 57 and I was in my 20s. It was a pretty traumatic thing.”
Despite a roundabout route to the ministry, with a detour through academia, he eventually found his place. “I was brought up in the church but sort of drifted away during my undergraduate years,” he said.
In the meantime, he earned a degree in biology and a doctorate in neuroscience. “I eventually realized I needed to go to seminary, which had been percolating for some time,” he said.
Subsequently, Scranton graduated from the St. Paul’s School of Theology in Kansas City, Mo. with a master’s degree in divinity.
Scranton arrived in Woodland Park after serving churches as pastor in Pullman, Wash. and Missoula, Mont. He replaces the Rev. Michael Gore, who retired recently.
“Pastor Todd is a wonderfully astute and warm person with a great sense of humor and love for Christ. In addition, his knowledge of technology and ability to tackle the demands of online worship are true benefits during this time of COVID-19,” said Ann Snipes, a member of the worship team.
In the recent past, Mountain View voted narrowly to deny an option to officially welcome gays, lesbians and transgender people to the church. Scranton responded, “I mourn the fact that we are undermining a lot of aspects of our ministry by having this fight over this issue that I don’t think is fundamental to the gospel in any way. But this is where we are and where we have been.”
He is open about discussing controversial topics. “We had no teachings about homosexuality at all for most of the existence of the Methodist Church,” he said. “It just became an issue in the ‘70s when gay rights started and there was immediate pushback. We’ve been fighting in one form or another ever since. And that’s sad.”
The issue is political, he said. “We let the politics of our culture divide us in the church,” he said. “And then we’ve tried to pretend it’s fundamental to our religious beliefs. And I just don’t think it is.”
For Scranton, the issue of homosexuality is a distraction. “The point is not what we agree on but about how we get together and live out the love and grace that, I think, God has revealed to us in Jesus,” he said. “If we can do that I think a lot of these other things will become less of a priority, with less power, in our lives.”
Scranton and his wife Alexandra have two daughters: Eliza, 12, and Susanna, 10.