Mountain View Adventure Park in Cripple Creek is one of 11 projects in Colorado to receive the Starburst Award from the Colorado Lottery’s Great Outdoors Colorado funds.
“I am overly excited about what the project has brought to the community,” said Connie Dodrill, executive director of Cripple Creek’s Parks and Recreation Department. “I had no idea we’d be recognized by the state — my heart is about to burst.”
The park, which opened last year, has something for just about everybody, activities that enhance the scenic mountain terrain. The park’s amenities include sledding, a playground, a dog park, disc golf, BMX track, a shelter with picnic tables, hiking/biking trails, Port-a-John enclosure, park benches and signage.
“It’s a pretty fabulous place,” said Colin Waters, community relations specialist for Colorado Lottery. The park fulfills the goals set forth by the lottery, which is to recognize creativity and assess the project’s impact on the community.
Because of the park’s popularity, Mountain View does add an extra level of excitement to the community, Waters said. “Our focus is to get kids back outdoors and, with the park, they have something in their own back yard that is safe, with outdoor opportunities,” Waters said. “It’s been exciting for us to follow the project from the beginning.”
A $382,497 project, Colorado Lottery contributed $209,175, the City of Cripple Creek $76,000; Terry Putnam & Associates, $20,000; Ashanti Gold Cripple Creek & Victor Mining Co.,$70,000, part of funds to parks and recreation before the Ashanti Gold sold the mine.
The date for a celebration at the park will probably be sometime in the summer, Waters said.