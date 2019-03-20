A new day and new location for Mountain Treasures, the shop re-opened last month in Gold Hill Place in Woodland Park.
“I moved from 600 to 2,000 square feet,” said Raina Larson who launched the shop last year at Church in the Wildwood in Green Mountain Falls.
A place with a mountain of treasures, Larson has a knack for design to enhance the most recent holiday — green T-shirts and shoes for St. Patrick’s Day — and Easter memorabilia for this month’s holiday.
With her unique marketing theme, a nonprofit organization that seeks profit through recyclables, Larson’s ultimate goal is to share proceeds with other nonprofits.
In the meantime, Mountain Treasures sells just about everything — all neatly arranged by Larson. From clothing, shoes, purses and jewelry to housewares, books, toys, home décor, outdoor equipment, pet and office supplies, the inventory includes toothpaste and sunscreen.
“I have steady customers who come every other day, or once a week,” she said.
Larson relies on donations for the inventory. “Pretty much every day I get from one bag to five bags donated — and I never know what’s in them,” she said, adding that donors receive a receipt.
During the summer Larson plans to hire local teens who can gain college credits for volunteering for a nonprofit.
And there’s a bonus for people who come in at just the right time, when Laylamarie, 10 months, will say hello between naps.
Mountain Treasures is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.