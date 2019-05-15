A social occasion for cyclists, pedestrians and motorists, the Ride of Silence in Woodland Park honors anyone who has ever been injured or killed in a bicycle accident.
Sponsored by Mountain Top Cycling Club, the ride taps into current issues about cycling on city streets and mountain roads.
Informative as well as social and athletic, the ride begins with an ample breakfast, quiche donated by Joanie’s Deli, coffee and doughnuts provided by the club.
But then the event switches from social to one that presents critical information presented by Molly McKinley who represents Bicycle Colorado, a nonprofit organization.
“It’s more for motorists, people who drive cars and trucks,” said Deb Maresca, founder and executive director of the cycling club. “You know when you get into Colorado Springs you have those bike lanes?” Maresca said. “Molly is going to discuss those; she’ll talk about who has the right-of-way and about different laws. This is a chance to voice your concerns.”
The Ride for Silence is from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., May 18 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, followed by a four-mile ride through town at 1 p.m. The event is free but registration is required at bit.ly/woodlandparkBFD.
“We’re a nonprofit trying to promote safety,” Maresca said. “This is our way of giving back to the community.”
The club’s board of directors: Sharon Burton, president, Lee Burton, vice president, Keith Marcantel, secretary who will lead the Ride of Silence; and James Bittel, treasurer.