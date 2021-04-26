With a renewed focus on cycling this season, Mountain Top Cycling Club’s president, Jenny Fisher, has announced a schedule of events.
First up is the Ride of Silence, an annual ride in honor of people who were injured or died while cycling. A global event that takes place on the third Wednesday of May around the world, the ride is informal with no particularly starting or ending point.
Cyclists are asked to ride no faster than 12 mph, wear helmets and remain silent during the ride May 19.
The ride is held during National Bike Month and is intended to raise awareness that cyclists have a legal right to public roadways.
The club makes a comeback splash in August with the Tarry-It-Up ride from Lake George to the Tarryall Reservoir. “This is the favorite ride of club members,” Fisher said.
The staging point is nine miles from the intersection of U.S. 24 and County Road 77, the Tarryall Road. “The stations will be manned by members of local nonprofits,” Fisher said.
The nonprofits share part of the proceeds of the $75 entry fee. Cyclists 13 and under ride free. The ticket price includes a water bottle, a long-sleeved T-shirt and refreshments at the finish line. The ride begins at 8 a.m.
“E-bikes are welcome,” Fisher said.
On Labor Day, Sept. 4, the club hosts Bike the Night ride, as it has in the past before COVID-19 The ride is sponsored by Park State Bank & Trust and United County Timberline Realty.
Fisher and the board members of the nonprofit organization will highlight the club and its activities at the Woodland Park Farmers Market on Fridays at the Timberline Realty booth.
During the summer, Fisher and the members plan to feature meet-up rides on various types of terrain and dates.