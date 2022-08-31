Mountain of the Sun music festival is back at Aspen Valley Ranch in Woodland Park. Presented Sept. 10 by Rocky Mountain Highway Music Collaborative, the festival features Joe Johnson & the Country Store Band, Family Elephant and Red Moon Rounder.
Co-founded by Sam Harris in 2009, the collaborative is dedicated to building community through live music. A nonprofit organization, the collaborative’s flagship event is the MeadowGrass music festival in Black Forest. Harris is the group’s talent manager.
“MeadowGrass is known for booking musicians who are right on the cusp of incredible stardom,” said Nicole Nicoletta, the organization’s chief executive officer. “And our audience gets to see them at an incredible price.”
The festival in Woodland Park is a comeback for the organization which canceled the Meadow Grass in 2020 due to the pandemic.
However, in the meantime, Nicoletti initiated the Sam Harris Song Writer of the Year awards. “During the pandemic, I wanted to stay active and engage with local songwriters,” Nicoletti said.
The awards, in two categories, are for children 12 years old and younger, and for youth ages 13 to 18 years.
This year’s winners, Jessa Book and Max Neihof, are scheduled to open the festival in Woodland Park. Both musicians will play their winning original songs on the guitar.
The Pikes Peak Community Foundation owns the ranch, the former property of the late Gordon Jackson.
“The festival is an opportunity for the community to celebrate and highlight artists who are important to our community,” said Sam Clark, who oversees the property for the foundation. “We want to carry on Gordon Jackson’s legacy and hear the great work going on in the Pikes Peak Region.”
Tickets are $25, with discounts for military, health care workers and first responders. Children under 12 are free. Family-friendly, with food trucks, beer and wine, the event is from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Aspen Valley Ranch at 1150 S. West Ave. or South Forty Road.
“The ranch has the most beautiful views in the Pikes Peak Regions,” Nicoletti said.
Tickets are available at rockymountainhighway.org.