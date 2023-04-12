Spring is rounding the corner, bringing warmer weather, longer days, more time outside and … mountain lions.

The Pikes Peak region has seen an increase in human-mountain lion interactions this year, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Mountain lions generally prefer calm, remote, primitive country that’s plentiful with deer and provides adequate cover. However, an increase in deer population, more people moving into lion habitat and increased use of running and hiking trails in lion habitat are contributing to an increase in mountain lion sightings and interactions, said Bill Vogrin, a Parks and Wildlife spokesperson.

“If you live with deer, you live with lions,” Vogrin said. “We have predators all around us, and we can live peacefully around them, if we’re smart.”

To avoid mountain lions, carry bear spray, keep your pets either on a leash or indoors, keep children inside after dusk and make lots of noise if you find yourself in a mountain lion habitat, Vogrin said.

Deer make up 80% of a mountain lion’s diet, so an easy way to deter mountain lions is to deter deer.

“Mountain lions are rare, and we can keep them rare by not attracting deer,” Vogrin said.

Parks and Wildlife released a video captured by a doorbell camera on March 29 that showed a family of mountain lions crossing someone’s backyard in Woodland Park. And on March 18, a Chaffee County man suffered minor injuries to his head after being attacked by a mountain lion while sitting in his hot tub in his backyard. The agency encouraged people to carry pepper spray, a walking stick and to bring a buddy if choosing to embark on an evening stroll.

If you encounter a mountain lion, stay calm, slowly back away and try to appear larger. If the lion attacks, fight back with stones, branches or whatever you can get your hands on without crouching down or turning your back.

“What you want to do is convince the lion you are not prey, and that you may in fact be a danger to the lion,” Parks and Wildlife officials said. “Lions have been driven away by prey that fights back.”

For more information on living with mountain lions and proper safety precautions, visit bit.ly/3zjWAiJ.