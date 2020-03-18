As Mountain Key Pharmacy in Florissant increases its share of the market by specializing in compounds prescriptions, pharmacist/owner Brent Stein recently added a clinic, Florissant Family Medicine.
Deanna McNulty, a nurse practitioner with a doctorate in medicine, began her practice last month via telemedicine, a medical model preceding her approval to accept most insurance.
“About 50 percent of the patients just want to establish care or get prescriptions re-filled and they’ll come in when they can,” she said. “I do have a lot of chronic care patients.”
Because the average age of southern Teller County residents is over 50, McNulty’s patients fit the average, many of them on Medicare, she said.
Approved last week to begin accepting Medicare and Medicaid, McNulty is meeting many of her patients in person. “I’d really like to offer concierge medicine; I think it’s something that’s needed up here,” she said, speaking of a model where the patient pays a fee to see or talk to a doctor at will. “I’ve had patients up here tell me they don’t trust insurance and would like to have the concierge service available.”
McNulty, who recently moved to Florissant with her family, met Stein at a holiday party. “We discovered that we have a similar philosophy about health, natural medicine and restoring health, not just fixing problems,” she said.
Stein added, “We want the patient to take ownership. I’m a pharmacist but I don’t want people on drugs.”
Offering a testimony, Florissant resident Zoe Racca said she found relief for her mother, Hazel Wilson, after a visit to the clinic. “My mom was feeling not-so-great and I took her in to see the new doctor in town,” said Zoe Racca who credits the treatment by Stein and McNulty for the outcome, without disclosing the condition. “She’s doing pretty good now.”
For McNulty, who earned a degree at the University of Missouri at Kansas City, the career move is in line with her vision. “I graduated with the intention of working in a small mountain town,” she said. “I really feel a passion for serving my community. And the clinic is growing so much faster than I imagined.”
For information or to make an appointment, call Florissant Family Medicine at Mountain Key Pharmacy at 839-1923.