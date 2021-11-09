Precious metal clay fired in a kiln at 2,400 degrees to achieve fine silver, jewelry by Vera Egbert is a mixture of science and beauty.
The Mitsubishi Co. created the clay to use as a coating for the windshield of a space shuttle, but Egbert uses the fine silver to craft jewelry. “One of their engineers was also an artist,” she said.
Working from a clay ball, Egbert rolls the material over a design of her choosing and fires the piece in a jewelry kiln. From there, she makes necklaces, earrings and bracelets.
For other creations, Egbert designs her jewelry using stones mined from the Earth — quartz, snowflake and Australian jasper, Labradorite, meteorite and mookait, for instance.
“I love jewelry, things that are unusual,” she said. “Statement jewelry.”
Egbert is chiefly self-taught, but in the past 20 years has enhanced her skills with classes given by silversmiths in Manitou Springs and artisans in Albuquerque and Colorado Springs.
Along with her custom pieces, Egbert displays her jewelry as accessories to the apparel in her boutique, Bella Spirit Design Studio in Woodland Park.
Until the pandemic descended in March 2020, Egbert was a regular at Once Upon a Time in the West art show at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center.
This month, she is one of several artists at the Mountain Arts Holiday Show & Sale, set for the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The show will feature paintings, three-dimensional art, greeting cards, paper art, inlaid wood lamps, boxes, walking sticks, wood burning art, wood toys, dolls, painted marble from Marble, Colo., and painted saw blades.
The show is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27 at Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. During the show, a $10 coupon is drawn every 1/2 hour which can be spent with any of the vendor booths.