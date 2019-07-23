Vibrant and serene, scenes painted by Silvia German are peaceful as well as dramatic. “Colorado is such a beautiful place,” she said.
Most of the time, German, who lives in Florissant, begins with a photograph of a scene that captures her attention. The scene could be a landscape or the wildlife that appears in her yard.
From a photograph to the first draft with a pencil, German is painstaking in re-creating the scene in oil.
“It’s good to work out your darks and your lights with pencil,” she said. “And with a painting, you have the artistic freedom to change something.”
If a road interrupts the natural beauty of a mountain pass, she paints a meadow instead. “I don’t want an ugly road there,” she said.
From a photo of a cloud formation, she exchanges big-city scenes for a mountain pass.
German learned her craft from artist Irmgard Knoth, of Colorado Springs. Subsequently, German took the top prize in the amateur category in an arts festival in Glenwood Springs along with an honorable mention.
German shows her oil paintings at the 34th annual Mountain Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 3 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park.
The show includes local and national artists works, including jewelry, woodworking, photographs, paintings, pottery, metal and fiber works — and food. The show, a fundraiser for the Mountain Artists, includes a silent auction. Admission is free.
Learn more at mountainartists.org.