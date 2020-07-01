In normal years, the Mountain Artists organization features its Student Art Show, when young artists display their award-winning works in the Woodland Park library. But with the three-month shutdown due to the pandemic, students lost the opportunity for the exhibit as well as the ceremony.
The board of directors submitted a list of the winners in the effort to recognize the artists in the time of COVID-19. Collectively, the student artists won more than $1,300 in cash, in addition to the ribbons and certificates.
Middle School student winners are:
Brooke Gardner, Addie Schatz and Makayla Bamburg, respectively, took 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes. Brooke Gardner also received Honorable Mention along with Katilyn Watson.
High school student winners are:
• Anje Sorensen and Sophie Adamson took 1st and 2nd place in oils.
• Kelly Steel, Liberty Dilliard and Darla Busby took 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in acrylics, respectively, while Sophie Adamson and Levi Kettler received Honorable Mention.
• Darla Busby, Lainey Clifford and Angje Sorensen took 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in watercolors while Hannah Adair and Rabekah Taylor received Honorable mention.
• Breanna Panek, Darla Busby and Nicholai Vogel won 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in drawing while Kayla Murray and Melissa Wadsworth received Honorable Mention.
• Lainey Clifford, Abby Nichols and Kayla Murray took 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, respectively, in mixed media while Faith Smerkonich, Breanna Panek and Robert Cox received Honorable Mention.
• Faith Smerkonich, Nicholai Vogel and Sophie Adamson took the first three places in digital design while Dakota Whisenant and Spencer Crandall received Honorable Mention.
• Breanna Panek won Best of Show.
Irmgard Knoth, who teaches art at the Heritage Art Studio in Monument, was the judge for the show. The students were taught by Kate Kettler, Stacia Ray-Adamson, Lindsay Orellana and Ken Shanika.
The show is open to all middle school, high school, private schools and home schooled students in all of Teller County. For information, check TheMountainArtists.org.
In addition to sponsoring the Student Art Show, the Mountain Artists award a scholarship every year for $2,000. This year’s winner is Meara Sauer, a resident of Woodland Park. Sauer is enrolled at Pikes Peak Community College and plans to continue to study art and pursue a fine arts degree at Kansas City Art Institute.