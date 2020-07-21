It took a global pandemic for the Mountain Artists to cancel the 35th annual Mountain Arts Festival in August. “We promise to come back bigger and better next year,” said Stu Ferguson, president of the nonprofit organization. “We are motivated to make it something special next year.”
With concern over the coronavirus and the current increase in infections in the region, the artists decided to postpone the show for a year.
“It’s unfortunate but these are the times we live in,” Ferguson said. “I have a letter from a vendor thanking us for putting the safety and welfare of the vendors and the public first.”
Postponement doesn’t mean it’s time to kick back and take a breather, however. “My fellow artists and I are drowning in art,” Ferguson said. “I know we’ve all continued to do the things we love doing.”
A retired police officer and former mayor of Gunnison, Ferguson crafts wood toys, trains and trucks in a variety of sizes to suit the age of the child. “There are no metal parts, no nails, no screws,” he said. “People like that part.”
He starts with blocks of cocobolo, walnut, birch and oak, or wood salvaged from shipping pallets. “Some of the pallets are from Africa or Brazil; some of it’s junk but you have to sort it out,” he said. “I finish the toys with vegetable or mineral oil.”
Toys, crafted the old-fashioned way with no batteries or parts to be scattered, have staying power. “These are things I hope my grandkids will pass on to their grandkids,” Ferguson said.
When the show does go on, the artistry and craftsmanship showcased will include woodworking, painting in all media, fiber arts, sculptures, wood sculptures and jewelry.
The artists also typically show their works at the annual Mountain Arts Holiday Art Show and Sale, held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. But it’s a cross-your-fingers wish for this holiday season. “At this point in time I make no predictions,” he said.