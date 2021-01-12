In a time of isolation when artists have been unable to show their works, the Mountain Artists are focusing their brushes and cameras on the blues.
The color blue is the theme of “Beat the January Blues in the Galleria” at the Woodland Park Library, 218 E. Midland Ave. “If you’re feeling blue, get a different perspective on ‘blue,’” said Rita Randolph, president of the nonprofit organization.
The art is uplifting, a tribute to nature as well as artistic creativity.
Each artist incorporates blue, from flowers and birds to a starry night and even a horse.
Hung last week on the lower level of the library, the exhibit is up through March. In light of coronavirus restrictions, visitors are asked to enter through the front door on the upper level and walk or take the elevator to the exhibit on the lower level.