Wayne Gray’s artistic journey began in grade school, and the childhood roots took hold years later. Inspired by his mother, who taught him to draw and sketch, Gray won prizes at an early age.
After a professional career as an architect with a background in engineering, Gray rejuvenated his artistry as a retirement adventure in Woodland Park.
One of more than 60 artists and craftsmen to display and sell their works in the 37th annual Mountain Arts Festival, Gray specializes in highlighting the dynamics of nature in Colorado.
The Mountain Artists, a nonprofit organization, selected one of his acrylics to be the front cover of the 2023 calendar which will be available at the show this weekend. The calendar features juried art from members of the Mountain Artists. Sales of the $15 calendars support the organization’s student art show in the spring and a scholarship program for college-bound students interested in art. A number of businesses in Teller County sponsored the sale of the calendar. Calendars will be available on the stage, where visitors can place their bids for the silent auction.
The painting is of a bear but with an artistic twist. Within the body of the bear, Gray has added an image of Pikes Peak and the surrounding landscapes, for a having-it-all in one painting.
Gray captures scenes that catch the eye, artistry intended to inspire the viewer to pause, reflect. It may be the chickadees perched on branches of an aspen tree, or a trail leading off into the woods. A Gray painting is distinguished by its vibrancy of color.
Gray’s images are artistically clever. Inspired by his calendar bear, Gray painted a buffalo whose body becomes the canvas for Mount Sneffles in the San Juan mountain range.
Gray has caught the majesty of the buffalo, its dark brown head and a side view of the eye in profile. The buffalo looks like he might want to say something.
“My passion is the things that we have where we live, Pikes Peak, the Rocky Mountains, the aspen trees, the trunks, color on the leaves,” Gray said.
Gray shares his artistry by teaching art at The Aspen, an assisted living facility in Woodland Park.
Gray’s paintings are on exhibit at Forest Ridge Senior Living, the Gear Lab in Woodland Park and the Painted Bear gift shop in Green Mountain Falls. He has been featured in the Eichman Gallery at Park State Bank & Trust.
The Mountain Arts festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug.7 on the grass between the Woodland Park Library and the Ute Pass Cultural Center.
The festival features paintings, woodworking, sculptures, metalwork, weavings, pottery and the fabric arts.
Sunday, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day and the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County sponsors a booth to bring the historical drink to the public. Frank J. Wisner, owner of Colorado’s Cripple Creek Brewing, created the root beer float Aug. 19, 1893.
Entry to the festival is free and, as added incentive, $20 coupons are drawn every hour for attendees — these can then be used to purchase art from one of the artisans.
The festival is part of the “Weekend in Woodland” which includes Vino & Notes (wine-tasting and music), and Critter Rescue/Round-up at the Dinosaur Resource Center. For more information, visit themountainartists.org.