The Mountain Artists Organization awarded four $1,000 scholarships to Woodland Park High School seniors: Mycah Quevillon, Morgan Gunter, Kayla Murray and Breanna Panek.
Each recipient intends to pursue a career in a variety of opportunities for art-related education.
Quevillon is enrolled in Allegheny College in Allegheny, Pa. Her goal is to keep art in her higher education by enrolling in art courses. As well, she is interested in an art-related internship in a museum.
Gunter is enrolled in Colorado State University in Fort Collins. The scholarship will help her in achieving a teaching degree in art for grades kindergarten through 12th-grade.
Murray has been accepted to Rocky Mountain College for Art & Design in Denver. She plans to pursue a career in the fields of artistic design, concept art and game design.
Panek is enrolled in the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Her goal is to pursue an education exploring illustration, animation, art education and art history.
The Mountain Artists is a 501©(3) organization and donations are tax deductible according to IRS regulations. The organization presents the 36th Annual Mountain Arts Festival Aug. 7 and 8 on the grounds of the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park.