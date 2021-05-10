WOODLAND PARK • The Mountain Artists featured the annual Student Art Show this month at the Woodland Park library. After a year of various forms of lockdown, due to the pandemic, the show gave the students the opportunity to show their works. Last year’s show was canceled.
Sophie Adamson, senior at Woodland Park High School, won Best of Show with her charcoal/colored pencil free-hand drawing “Fun Vision.”
High School student winners:
Lainey Clifford, Jennaveve Strother and Anje Sorenson took first, second and third places, respectively, in mixed media; Chia Hsin and Morgan Gunter received honorable mention.
Sophie Adamson, Breanna Panek and Lainey Clifford won first, second and third places, respectively, in drawing; Anje Sorenson and Coreena Albaugh received honorable mention.
Anje Sorenson, Jennaveve Strother and Lainey Clifford took first, second and third places, respectively, in watercolor; Sophie Adamson and Cheyenne Murphy received honorable mention.
Sophie Adamson, Lainey Clifford and Morgan Gunter took first, second and third places, respectively, in acrylic and Mycah Quevillon; Caroline Newton received honorable mention.
Anje Sorenson and Sophie Adamson took 1st and 2nd place in oil, the only prizes in that category.
Sophie Adamson, Kayla Murphy and Mycah Quevillon took first, second and third places in digital design; Faith Smerkonich received honorable mention.
Faith Smerkonich, Mycah Quevillon and Jaxon Cripe won first, second and third places, respectively, in 3-D art; Bella Simmons and Morgan Gunter received honorable mention.
Middle School student winners:
Brooke Gardner won first, second and third places for both drawing and mixed media;
Zandy Morgan and Mark Messner received honorable mention in drawing and 3-D, respectively.
The students attend Woodland Park High and middle schools as well as the Panther Academy.
Lois Sprague, the artist who painted the mural “The Story of Us” on an exterior side of the Ute Pass Cultural Center, judged the submissions.
The winners shared $1,600 in prize money along with the ribbons and certificates.