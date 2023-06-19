Gab fest with ham radios, good times along with enhanced training, Mountain Amateur Radio Club Field Day this weekend in Lake George highlights alternative modes of emergency notifications.

“We set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate amateur radio’s science, skill and service to our communities and our nation,” said Greg Liverman, whose handle is KØMGL. “It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event.”

Sponsored by the American Radio Relay League, the event is held annually on the fourth weekend in June in the U.S. and Canada.

In a time of fire, floods, windstorms, hailstorms, rainstorms, traffic accidents and heat in Teller County, the mountain amateurs are a vital resource .

“Sheriff (Jason) Mikesell has asked us to communicate when there are local emergencies in Teller County because cellphones don’t always work,” Liverman said. “Not everybody has a cellphone or a landline for reverse 911 technology.”

However, people who have radios that can receive messages have a backup if other modes of alerts fail. “We operate on designated frequencies,” he said, adding that the club has five repeaters at high points in the county to allow operators with portable radios to talk over a long distance.

During emergencies such as the High Park fire in May 2022 near Cripple Creek, club members attend the sheriff’s briefings and relay the information to receivers.

“It’s not difficult; anybody can buy a little scanner and receive information; doesn’t require a license to receive,” Liverman said.

In April the club members were on standby during the 403 fire that burned more than 1,500 acres in Park and Teller counties.

During the fire near the Taos Angel Fire Ski Resort, club members responded.

“We were requested by the National Fire Service to come and give them a hand because they were short of trained radio operators,” Liverman said. “We put radio kits together, set up repeaters and antennas for them. We staffed their bay stations to listen in case anybody out in the field needed help.”

Radios are an asset for Teller County Search & Rescue when the sheriff’s radios don’t work in mountains or valleys, if the club has an antenna near the location.

“A lot of hikers, outdoors people, will get amateur radio licenses to use for emergency communication,” Liverman said.

In addition to providing emergency communications, the club can administer licensing tests and hold education programs for the members. The benefits are reciprocal.

“When we aren’t needed to do that sort of stuff, we just like to play radio,” Liverman said. “Because that’s how we keep up our skills.”

Ham radio service is the result of the Radio Act, passed by the U.S. Congress in 1912 to advance the science of radio reception.

“The government saw that there was a need to provide rules and boundaries of how radio would be used,” Liverman said. “Because radio waves belong to the people of the United States.”

Ham radio operators are licensed by the Federal Communication Commission to use a portion of the radio spectrum, he added.

The Field Day event is June 24-25 at 8649 County Rd 90 in Lake George. The public is welcome to visit between noon and sunset on Saturday.

The club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Woodland Park library. The meetings are open to the public.