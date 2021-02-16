While organizers of the Colorado Classic recently called off that race for a second straight year citing lingering COVID-19 uncertainty, many of the state's other premier cycling events are planning to resume traditions this summer.
That includes the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic, for many Coloradans the kickoff to competition season. The Durango-to-Silverton "race against the train" is set to return Memorial Day weekend.
A message on the event's website reads: "We are navigating options with local and state agencies related to COVID-19 guidelines and continued planning is underway. We hope to be able to provide more details by late February."
Registration is also open for another beloved season-starter: Elephant Rock Cycling Festival, incorporating long miles on road and gravel in Douglas and El Paso counties. The 33rd pilgrimage to Castle Rock is scheduled for June 6.
"This spring we will assess the situation with COVID-19 and announce plans specific to the event," organizers have posted.
Spots appear to be filling for July 17's Tour de Steamboat, attracting 1,200 cyclists to the state's scenic northwest corner. The Bob Cook Memorial Mount Evans Hill Climb, one of the state's oldest road races dating to the 1960s, is slated for the next weekend. Registration is expected to open Feb. 26.
And a pair of alpine favorites are on for August. Traversing three passes above 10,000 feet from Summit County, the Copper Triangle is set for Aug. 7. Triple Bypass' similarly hearty riders are being invited back to the sufferfest Aug. 21 starting in Evergreen.
The legendary course will end in Vail rather than Avon this year. And the date is about a month later than usual — what "was in everyone's interest," the lead organizer told 303Cycling, "not knowing how long COVID would continue to ruin the party."
