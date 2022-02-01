As I’ve said before, public service — serving on local government boards and commissions, and the school board — is an extremely difficult and time-consuming committment. It is often a thankless task, marked by criticism from peers and the public (and perhaps the media), and these public servants are typically uncompensated.
This could be why in Woodland Park (and other nearby municipalities) it’s been hard to fill vacancies on boards and commissions, recently. And I’d like to thank these public servants for their dedication and the sheer amount of time they put into their roles.
That said, there are a couple of things that happened during recent meetings of the Woodland Park City Council and the Board of Education of the Woodland Park School District RE-2 that I’d like to call attention to.
First: The Jan. 20 regular meeting of the city council exceeded six hours in duration. A meeting that started at 7 p.m. continued past 1 a.m.
It’s not unusual for a council meeting to have a packed agenda and a lot to cover. But I’ll bet these council members, the mayor and city manager, city attorney and members of the public who wish to comment on agenda items do not have the time or energy to spend such a long time (going on SEVEN HOURS) on one particular public meeting — especially when, as I suspect, the business at hand could be taken care of in a more reasonable period of time.
As a Teller County resident commented in a letter to the editor in today’s edition, she and her husband waited “for over six hours” to hear from and support another citizen during public comment at the council meeting. Writes Kathryn Wilbanks, “Being there, in total, for almost seven hours was a huge wakeup call for me, and for so many reasons.”
It’s no secret that the current council is prone to division, lengthy discussions and debates. In meetings I’ve attended in other municipalities (and states) in the past, there was typically a taskmaster, be it the attorney, the council president or the mayor, who called out unnecessary sidebars and kept the meeting on track. Is there someone like that on council?
Can this council make a resolution to bring some increased efficiency and clock-watching to these meetings? Wouldn’t it be great to be home by, say 11 p.m. or sooner, council?
Next topic: The WPSD board of education called a special meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 26. They did so achieving the legal requirement of giving at least 24 hours notice of the public meeting, posting it on the district website on the afternoon of Jan. 25.
Should they have told The Courier, too, so we could desseminate that information to our readers via social media? I think so.
We admittedly weren’t aware of the meeting ahead of time (our bad for not checking the district website), and didn’t know to send anyone to cover. But we did get a recording of the meeting after the fact and reported on it ahead of this print publication date — it was posted on pikespeakcourier.com and to our social media accounts over the weekend.
During the Jan. 26 special meeting, the board unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between WPSD and Merit Academy that paved the way for both entities to work on contract negotiations for Merit’s application to become the district’s first charter school.
The meeting was attended by 10 members of the public, said our reporter. This is a much smaller number of attendees than go to the board’s regular meetings of late.
It should be noted that the previous school board’s denial of Merit’s application to join the school district last year was highly contested, drawing much public comment.
Last week’s unanimous approval of the MOU does not mean the board approved the academy’s application to transfer from a contract school under the supervision of the Education reEnvisioned Board of Cooperative Education Services into the district’s first charter school. But it’s a step in that direction. And it’s one that many of the stakeholders of Merit Academy and parents of the district might have wanted to witness or comment on.
Did the school board do anything legally wrong here? No. Nonetheless we received some complaints from the aforementioned stakeholders that the board acted “in secret.”
Could they/the district have done better, and gotten the word out to more people by alerting news outlets such as The Courier? I think so.
As stated in a related article in this edition, School Board President David Rusterholtz apologized for the vagueness of the meeting’s agenda in a press release. “He said later that part of the problem was the newness of the board, but he added that ‘Board Housekeeping’ was how the district’s lawyer Brad Miller wanted the business referred to,” states the article.
“I fully intended for the meeting to be transparent — I did what the attorney wanted us to do,” he said, adding that he will direct staff to notify the media about all upcoming meetings.
In future, we at The Courier — and perhaps you, too, readers, would like to — plan to keep a closer eye on updates regarding School Board meetings on the WPSD website.
Board meeting agendas are posted on wpsdk12.org, in “Agendas & Minutes” under the Board tab.
