In the age-old dilemma faced by parents for generations, the latest teenage craze is vaping.
Marijuana, too, is still an issue among today’s youths. The difference nowadays, however, is that the drug is legal in Colorado. Never mind that the federal government still considers it a Schedule I substance.
Last week, more than 100 parents in the Woodland Park School District gathered at the middle school to learn more about what’s going on in the teenage world.
A presentation by Sarah Grippa, co-founder of Marijuana Education Initiative, was intended to answer questions and warn of the dangers of vaping and marijuana on brain development.
Vaping, or juuling, begins with a battery-powered e-cigarette as a source for exhaling clouds of vapor. In most cases, nicotine is the inhalant, delivered through a juice or other vaping device.
But the new day for smoking pot began with Colorado’s voters legalizing marijuana in 2012. “We used to teach at an alternative high school and after legalization our students had so many questions that we did not have the answers to,” Grippa said, speaking before her presentation.
After a year of research, Grippa and Molly Lotz founded the initiative, which includes awareness curriculum for parents, educators, athletes, students and community members.
MEI also has an intervention curriculum that suggests alternatives to suspension for students who violate school policies.
In her presentation Grippa showed a photo of a healthy brain and one affected by marijuana — the difference is notable. She also showed a photo of vaping in action, which makes blowing smoke look suave and inviting.
But the overriding theme of Grippa’s presentation was education — that parents become educated enough about the perils of marijuana and vaping to be able to promote discussion with their children.
“We’re dealing with a lot of misconceptions about marijuana and juul use,” said Karen Hamlow, assistant principal at the high school, speaking after the presentation. “We want to get parents in on the conversation.”
Trying to keep up with the latest, the district went front and center. “Juuling and vaping are relatively new and have captured our kids’ attention,” Hamlow said.
Hamlow noted that today’s youths, for the most part, did not grow up around people who smoke. “So when vaping came out it was very cool,” she said. “It’s the same thing as smoking but a different substance. And they are inhaling something stronger than cigarettes.”
Because vaping, or blowing “cool” smoke configurations comes in flavors, smokers don’t have that tell-tale breath. “Depending on the kind of vape you use, it can smell like strawberries, mango or coconut, for instance,” she said. “The district wants the parents to know that we are aware of this and are trying to stop kids from smoking and vaping.”
For more information about Grippa’s organization, go to marijuana-education.com or email sarah@meieducation.com or molly@meieducation.com.