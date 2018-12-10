Some were pie-in-the-sky while other ideas to make downtown Woodland Park a place of interest for residents and tourists were spot on.
In a multiple group huddle the evening of Dec. 4, more than 100 people developed wish lists and strategies to enhance the downtown area.
Most identified traffic, pedestrian safety, the highway and signage — particularly as it relates to awareness about parking spots — as negatives.
In one group, Marty McKenna, who owns The Cowhand with her mother, Merry Jo Larsen, was firmly in favor of hosting events in Woodland Station to draw people downtown. As proof, McKenna cited the number of people who turned out to the station when the circus came to town a few years ago.
McKenna’s group was given the task of dreaming up visions for the south side of the highway, the location of Woodland Station and historic depot in Bergstrom Park are.
Capitalizing on the recent renovation of the Midland Terminal Depot, with a new metal roof, more than one group envisioned a museum, art gallery and an information center at the location.
If tourists were aware that Bergstrom Park is a rest area, that would, in turn, help attract more visitors, the group agreed.
At one point, private property rights slammed up against beautification efforts on the issue of the cement wall in front of several businesses, including the laundromat.
However, one group recommended that some businesses update their facades. And some suggested a facelift for the TAVA, Mountain of the Sun.
On the north side of the highway, residents envisioned making Quinn Alley a one-way strip behind the parking lot from Center to Pine streets, enhanced with food trucks and events on the first Friday of the month.
For the Vintage Market area, where GearLab and SYS auction are located, residents suggested a theme to promote a gathering place, with daytime vendors, live music and signage.
The market, Quinn Alley and the public parking lot, funded by 15 business owners, is a landmark distinguished by the horse at the top of The Cowhand sign.
“What are the values of our community, business and property owners?” said Sally Riley, city planner and spokesperson for her group. As a result, the group suggested having a name for the area, maybe Old Town or something to denote the city’s history.
The exercise, one of several, was funded by a grant from the Department of Local Affairs, awarded through the Office of Economic Development and International Trade, to the nonprofit Community Builders. The project is a first step in a long process, one that includes reporting progress to the state.
“We believe that people who live in the community know what’s best for the community,” said Bud Tymczyszyn, consultant with Community Builders, which helps towns become more vibrant with the goal of increasing economic returns.
Woodland Park’s Main Street organization, managed by Darlene Jensen, secured the grant with support from the city, the Downtown Development Authority and the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.