Galvanized by a city ordinance that approved the unrestricted use of short-term rentals in residential zones, homeowners in Woodland Park revolted.
In a grassroots effort to stop the city from enacting ordinance No. 1431, Jerry Penland, Peter Scanlon and Arnie Sparnins gathered friends and neighbors to circulate a referendum petition.
The Woodland Park City Council approved the Wild West No. 1431 ordinance in November.
Working under the title “Protecting Residential Property Rights,” they knocked on doors and collected 906 signatures by the deadline of 5 p.m. Dec. 27.
Hampered by winter weather and the holidays, they had a month to collect at least 714 signatures. The count is not official until the city validates the signatures.
Speaking within an hour of submitting the petition to the city, Penland and Sparnins were ready to celebrate the 11th hour reprieve.
Without the required number of signatures, by Dec. 28, the city’s self-titled “Wild West” ordinance would have allowed the unrestricted use of STRs in residential zones.
“We are focused on the character of our neighborhoods,” Penland said. “Our code of 1833 says that city leaders will maintain the character of our neighborhoods The code doesn’t say they have a right to destroy our neighborhoods.”
From talking to more than 1,000 people, the group heard about problems with neighborhood STRs that include parking issues, bonfires and “all-night parties.”
Renters who are lost in the middle of the night try various driveways with their car lights on, trying to find the right place, and in doing so disturb residents, Sparnins said.
Penland, too, is exasperated. “That’s the kind of stuff we have to deal with,” he said. “Nobody bought a house in Woodland Park to live next door to a short-term rental.”
In advertising their STRs, the owners are up front. For instance, the ad for a five-bedroom STR in Penland’s neighborhood worked. “They advertise that the rental sleeps up to 18,” he said. “And we had a big RV and 10 cars sitting there all weekend.”
In Sparnins’ neighborhood, an owner advertises that the rental sleeps 16 people. That ad was also effective.
“They have a chartered bus sitting in the driveway to haul people up there,” Sparnins said. “It’s sitting there all weekend.”
The petition drive is not aimed at the mom-and-pop innkeepers who rely on income from STRs. “They are part of the community, our neighbors,” Penland said. “The house is their primary residence. They are not investors from Florida to California trying to take over Woodland Park.”
The group is not against short-term rentals in commercial districts.
“There’s a lot of draw to Woodland Park, so we need more than just the hotels we have,” Penland said. “We need to put these STRs downtown where people can walk to our businesses. And some are already in commercial zones where they’re allowed today.”
Penland and Sparnins scoff at the argument about interfering with the property rights of the owners of STRs. “What about our property rights to live in quiet residential zones?” Sparnins said. “It all goes back to taking away the rights of people who are homeowners.”
But it’s the city’s title of the ordinance that really gets them all riled up. “It’s the ‘Wild West,” unrestricted use of STRs in all zones,” Sparnins said. “I mean, that title came out of nowhere.”
The ordinance had not been the subject of a public hearing or discussed, publicly, Sparnins said
If the signatures are validated, the city council can either repeal the ordinance,No. 1431, or submit the question of repeal to Woodland Park voters. “Had 906 people not signed that petition, it would have changed Woodland Park,” Penland said. “Forever.”
Last month, City Councilman Rusty Neal, acting as a private resident of Woodland Park, and Jeremy Lyons, launched a separate petition to drive to halt a previous city ordinance that placed a moratorium on short-term rentals.
Neal was one of five councilmembers to approve the Wild West ordinance in November. Only Robert Zuluaga and Frank Connors voted no.