In Teller County, more than 300 residents have earned GED certificates since 2006, the year the Community Partnership Family Resource Center initiated the program.

“One of the goals of the board is to avoid childhood maltreatment,” said Katie Conlin, operations manager/GED coordinator. “The more importance parents place on education, the more likely they are going to pass it to their children.”

People without a high school diploma or the GED, General Education Development, are eligible for only 25% of jobs in Colorado, Conlin said.

Along with a broader job market, the GED often leads to an increase in annual wages of about $9,600.

“You are a lot happier if you have employment because you have more options,” Conlin said. “If you are happy at work, you’re happier at home.”

For community partnership, a nonprofit organization, education is critical for reasons other than financial. For many who walk through the door of the office in Gold Hill Square North in Woodland Park, it’s something akin to biting the bullet.

“They’re embarrassed, stooped and not wanting to do this but, clearly, know they have to,” Conlin said. “For whatever reason, they get off the track they think they should be on. They feel lost, different.”

Most students have been in school up until a year or two before graduation.

“The schools do a fine job; we rarely have to teach skills,” Conlin said. “We are more about encouraging, helping them gain confidence and walking them through the process.”

The number of graduates from the Community Partnership program is significant.

“We helped 300 people, but we also helped 300 families, and in addition, we helped 300 employers,” she said. “The impact of one GED really resonates through the whole community.”

Many of the 300 have found jobs within the community, in the police and fire departments, for instance.

“One of the restaurant owners is a graduate as well as a grocery-store manager,” she said, adding that one graduate went on to nursing school while another joined the military. “Many know what they want to do but not having a high school diploma is a stumbling block, a locked gate.”

A collaboration of the community partnership and Pikes Peak Workforce Center offers a transition from study to work.

Erin O’Connell, workforce development specialist, works for both the center and the partnership. In addition to teaching GED classes, O’Connell follows up by helping applicants find employment. Both offices are in the same building in Gold Hill Square South in Woodland Park.

Conlin and the organization celebrated the 300 graduates, but the number increases nearly daily and, last week, was up to 312 GED certificates awarded.

For information about the program, call (719) 686-0705.