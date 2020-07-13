More potential victims have come forward to report unwanted sexual contact from a Florissant pharmacist following his arrest last month, officials said.
Brent Stein, 46, was arrested June 21 on suspicion of three counts of sexual assault, all felonies, online court records show. He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his Teller County home after he allegedly gave her unprescribed medicine that he promised would heal her, authorities said.
Stein, owner of Mountain Key Pharmacy in Florissant, was not legally authorized to prescribe medication and his license was suspended July 2, according to the release.
Since then, other victims have come forward, according to a news release from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives believe there might be additional victims who have not yet come forward and are asking anyone with information to call Detective Bisset at 719-304-5756.
On June 18, detectives received information about a sexual assault victim at a Colorado Springs hospital, the release stated. The woman, who is from Indiana, told detectives that she met Stein on a dating website, flew to Colorado and went to Stein’s Florissant home after he told her he could help with her medical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman told detectives Stein gave her medicine that “resulted in her being incapacitated” and that she was sexually assaulted multiple times.
Stein was released from jail after he posted $10,000 bond, according to online records.
He initially appeared in Teller County District Court on July 6. However, there was an issue with the bail bondsman Stein used, Bobby Brown Bail Bonds, and Judge Scott Sells ordered the pharmacist to resolve the issue and return to court July 9. “You need to find a new person and put up a new bond,” Sells said.
Stein secured a new bondsman and appeared in court July 9. According to the court clerk, Stein was admonished by Judge Sells for being late for his court appearance. But he was able to post the $10,000 bond.
At the time of his arrest, Stein was on probation on a charge of harassment and domestic violence in Douglas County. As a result of the violation, Stein was arrested a second time and his bond was set at $10,000. He was scheduled to appear in Douglas County court July 13.
Stein is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 17 in Teller County district court.
Gazette reporter Olivia Prentzel contributed to this report.