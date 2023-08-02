I can remember hearing about cortisol when I was attending school for personal training and thinking it must be the devil, as too much of it is a sign of increased stress and it will cause health issues in the body.

What I didn’t know is how important cortisol was to regulating many of our healthy functions in the body as well. As with most things wellness-wise, it is best to find a way to balance cortisol levels and get this hormone to work in your favor the best you can.

Cortisol levels are the highest when you wake up in the morning and gradually lower throughout the day. This is a part of a process called the “Diurnal rhythm,” also known as the “Circadian rhythm,” which regulates your body’s sleep cycle. Cortisol is a steroid hormone that is made in our adrenal glands and released into our blood from there. Some of the positive things that cortisol contributes to is blood sugar regulation, blood pressure and heart rate regulation, metabolic regulation, memory function, controlling the salt-to-water ratio in the body and it also has anti-inflammatory effects, thus fulfilling its steroid characteristic.

Cortisol is released in bigger quantities in stressful situations or in life threatening situations. This is a completely normal response in the brain and body that alerts us to stay alive by any means necessary. This is known as the “fight or flight response.”

We see that cortisol is absolutely necessary to functioning and surviving, but we have discovered that too much cortisol can have negative effects, and there is something we can do about it! Researchers have found that people with high stress and anxiety show higher levels of cortisol. Higher levels of stress and cortisol are correlated with higher instances of coronary heart disease and other physical ailments. It stands to reason that if our bodies are secreting more cortisol into our bloodstream consistently, then our cardiac system will be working overtime. Another common ailment spotted in those with high cortisol levels is diabetes. Blood sugar is also released in a higher quantity as cortisol is released simultaneously. This is to supply more energy to the body as it might be in higher demand due to being in a fight or flight situation, or it being perceived that we are in a fight or flight situation. Over the long term, if stress stays high with blood sugar levels, your body will become insulin resistant, meaning your body won’t be able to utilize insulin properly to reduce blood sugar levels.

What can we do to help keep cortisol levels at a healthy range? You guessed it: Exercise and eat healthy. How does it work? When we exercise, we actually release more cortisol through the duration of exercise, but our bodies produce less after our heart rate decreases and we recover from the workout. Because exercise relieves stress, this also relieves our adrenal system and keeps cortisol in its place until it’s actually needed. However, studies have shown that individuals who are already under a lot of stress may actually experience an unhealthy increase in cortisol if exercise intensity is too high. To put it simply, if we are secreting too much cortisol through our stressful daily life and then we go extra hard on a back-breaking workout in the gym, our bodies will have trouble recovering due to the unnecessary cortisol that is constantly releasing into our bodies along with high blood sugar and adrenaline. This isn’t to say we can’t work out hard, it’s just about finding the balance in volume and intensity during exercise while keeping in mind the stress of our daily lives.

Since cortisol is so crucial in blood pressure regulation and metabolism, it only makes sense that healthy foods would help regulate cortisol as well. Keeping blood sugar and insulin levels managed through nutrition can only help with cortisol balance. Imagine if your body had to regulate blood sugar through eating unhealthy foods and from constant stress! The same goes for blood pressure, if we can keep blood pressure low regularly, then we will regulate better when cortisol is present.

Overall, cortisol is not the devil, but it is to be treated with respect and regulated through stress management, exercise and nutrition. If you feel you have abnormally high stress levels, it may be advantageous to see your doctor and get your levels checked.

Nate Wilson is a certified personal trainer through NASM and is the owner of Elite Fitness LLC. He is certified for Fitness Nutrition and is a Behavior Change Specialist. Contact Nate at 640-0668 or [email protected].