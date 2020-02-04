In his Jan. 29 guest column “About debt,” Woodland Park City Councilman Darwin Naccarato took exception to my comments at city council, when I encouraged the city to take a more disciplined and accelerated approach to relieving the city’s massive, accumulated debt. Councilman Naccarato made the case that there are times when government debt is an appropriate thing when the populace wants something that adds to their quality of life, such as the Aquatic Center. There was a time when I was younger that I would have agreed with him. However, with experience brings wisdom and with study brings principle.
Here’s the principle I believe in: Public debt is immoral unless there is no other choice to solve a problem that addresses the health, safety and welfare of citizens. Unwarranted public debt takes the hard-earned money of taxpayers and flushes it down the drain, paying interest instead of going directly to the public good. Borrowing money to improve quality of life immediately, versus saving to improve quality of life responsibly is not fiscally sound judgment.
There are those on council who have truthfully stated that the voters approved the debt on the Aquatic Center. However, those voters never knew about the $15 million that the city had already borrowed without their vote. There are times when public debt is a necessary evil. For example, years ago Teller County was ordered by a judge of the District Court to close the old jail. The county was forced to act and borrowed money to build a new jail. In two years, the county will again be debt-free.
Let’s examine what can be accomplished when fiscal restraint, foresight and planning is employed by representative government. Teller County broke ground this year on the new Sheriff’s Department Annex, a $6 million-plus project that will be paid for entirely in cash. Many years ago, the county commissioners knew that new offices were needed for the Sheriff’s department, but rather than borrow money, they showed fiscal discipline and resisted the “borrow and buy it now” mentality that has been demonstrated time and time again by the Woodland Park City Council.
In a way, the actions of past county commissioners gave a gift to the future commissioners and taxpayers by creating and funding a Capital Improvement Fund so that the much-needed Sheriff’s Annex would be built without debt.
I have every confidence — if I have anything to say about it — that the county will again begin putting money aside to plan for needed future improvements to other county buildings and other investments that promote the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Teller County.
The city? They’ll be spending about 15% of taxpayer and utility ratepayer dollars on debt service for the next 15 years to pay off the balance of the $25 million they borrowed. We’ll have to wait a while to find out if they will make a commitment to an accelerated reduction of public debt. It is my sincere hope that they do.
Erik Stone is a longtime resident of Woodland Park, former chairman of the Teller County Republican Party, and candidate for Teller County Commissioner in District 3.