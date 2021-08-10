CRIPPLE CREEK • City staff is working to get ahead of the housing development incentive program that was recently approved by Cripple Creek City Council. The lack of a formal process isn’t stopping developers from coming forward with new housing projects.
Three developers outlined their plans to address the city’s housing shortage at the Aug. 4 city council meeting.
John Vasilakis of Century Casinos spoke of constructing 12 two- and three-bedroom units as a starting point with an additional 30 units scattered throughout the city and 25-50 more units in the future. He said the company hopes to break ground on the 12 units before winter.
Mohsen Bagherian, who owns a 100-year-old building at 326 E. Bennett Ave., is proposing using the building for a restaurant, a poker room and 15 condos. First, he needs to make the old building safe.
James Kroll, in partnership with Maurice and Lois Woods, said he is planning to construct housing on more than 50 city properties.
Each of these developers plans to take advantage of the city’s new incentive program.
Interim City Administrator Ray White said city staff is working on the process so they will be able to present these projects in future council meetings.
In other business, White said KRW, the firm conducting the search for a permanent city administrator, will be seeking input from council members on what they are looking for in a city administrator.
He reported that there are two candidates for fire chief. Interviews are scheduled for later this month.
Finance Director Paul Harris reported that the county saw 73 new COVID-19 cases in July, which is down from the June totals. Unfortunately, 77% of those new cases were added in the last two weeks of July. Cripple Creek had only two new cases in July. Teller County reported 10 new cases in the first four days of August.
Casinos saw record-breaking revenues in July, but the city’s coffers are not faring as well. The city relies on device fees and the number of gaming devices is still down.
Council tabled a request from the Two Mile High Club for $3,000 in matching funds to finish a new hay barn for the Cripple Creek Donkeys. The funds would be matched by the GIVE Campaign of the Pikes Peak Region.
Curt Sorenson, club president, said a new barn is needed because the existing barn isn’t tall enough to store large hay bales. The cost of small bales has risen to the point that it’s more cost effective to buy the larger bales, even if they have to build a new storage barn, he said. The plan is to construct the new barn in the same location as the existing barn.
Harris said the city doesn’t have a community allocation fund this year and that, while there is enough money in the city’s contingency fund to cover this expense, that money is finite and might be needed later in the year.
When another member of the club asked for $500, Harris told council: “You can do that if you want to, but the contingency fund is used to fix things that break. You can’t just keep using it for other purposes.”
Councilwoman Meghan Rozell asked for the matter to be tabled to give council time to research other funding sources.
Additionally, the council renewed the city’s contract with Baseline Corp., which provides planning services, for another six months. This will give council members time to decide whether to continue to contract these services or hire a planner.
Council also approved an ordinance on first reading that will align its codes on manufactured and modular homes with newly signed state statutes. These kinds of construction will be allowed as permitted uses in all residential zones but they will have to be designed to look more like stick-built homes.
The last two items on the agenda pertained to the upcoming election. The first is an ordinance determining that the city will follow the state’s Uniform Election Codes. The second is an agreement between Teller County and the city setting their respective duties in the administration of the election.
City Clerk Janell Sciacca said the Ward 4 and 5 council positions will be on the ballot. There will be no city ballot initiatives or questions, and the cost will be about $1,880, she said.