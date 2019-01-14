Who do you call on a Sunday morning when a mule falls into an underground water cistern?
In Woodland Park, Frank and Mary Lou Trigg called the fire department, Kayo Armentrout and Jim Wright, DVM.
Moose the mule had been missing for two days, but really he was just keeping silent down there in the hole. By early morning Jan. 6, Frank had an inkling where his four-legged friend might be.
“Frank looked down in the cistern and there he was; he’d been looking in the forest,” Mary Lou Trigg said. “And there Moose was in the backyard.”
Armentrout and his employee, Chad Britton, showed up with a backhoe while firefighters hauled out their rescue gear.
“I would liked to praise the fire department, as they got right into the cistern, water and debris and started rigging up slings, chains and all the equipment we needed to lift up that mule out of the hole,” Armentrout said, referring to Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District. “The whole incident went without problems, thanks to the fire department.”
Moose didn’t seem much bothered by the whole ordeal. “Moose was cool, calm and collected when we pulled him out,” Armentrout said “He shook a little bit, though.”
The water in the cistern was up to the mule’s knees. “Dr. Wright checked him out and said he was okay,” Mary Lou said.
Moose’s disappearance for two days was strange. “The horse, Stormy, and the mule look out for each other — when one doesn’t see the other, you know about it,” Mary Lou said. “Their corrals are right next to each other.”
The cistern had been covered with boards, which was deceiving to Moose, hence his unfortunate plunge. As far his age is concerned, the Triggs have a slight disagreement — Mary Lou thinks Moose is 15 while Frank says he’s 17.