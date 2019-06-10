A moose was spotted wandering at Mueller State Park last week, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials report.
The moose, spotted about three times, is believed to be an adult male, said Wildlife program coordinator Linda Groat.
The animal was first spotted by a temporary employee driving through the park. Since then, two other employees have reported seeing the same moose.
Mueller State Park is about three miles south of Divide. Parks and wildlife officials remind visitors to take photos from a safe distance and to keep dogs on a leash when walking through the forest in the case of any encounters with wildlife. People should never approach moose because they are known to be aggressive.
The size of the park leaves little concern for the moose wandering into more populated areas.
“We are far enough out that even outside the park it’s pretty wide open,” said Groat. “There’s not a lot of concern here. There’s a lot of open space.”
For now, visitors are encouraged to keep their eyes peeled for the moose, as long as they keep a safe distance.
Gazette reporter Liz Henderson contributed to this report.