If it’s February in Woodland Park, it must be time for the Moose is Loose. A marketing venture for a slow time of year, the event is designed to attract people to downtown. And in the time of COVID, the sales promotion is critical for local retail and restaurants.
After two months of shutdown in March and April, followed by capacity restrictions, the Moose is Loose is a celebration, albeit, with masks and social distancing.
And the moose will be loose, hanging out and waiting to be tracked before moving on to another location. There’s a challenge involved — tracking the roaming moose, the stuffed moose, that is.
The kickoff is at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 at Tweeds Fine Furnishings, with live entertainment, refreshments and goody bags for the first 200 in line.
The three-week event features specials at various downtown businesses on weekends in February.
To add oomph to the event, the SOAR Nonprofit Cooperative hosts a window-decorating contest which is open to all businesses throughout the month. The theme is… the Moose is Loose. The contest runs from Feb. 13-28.
Along with featuring decorated windows, Mountain View Yogurt Plus is partnering with Status: Code 4, a nonprofit organization. From 1 to 3 p.m., Feb. 21, the founders, Dan Crampton and Ann Rush, will talk about the organization that offers mental-health services for first responders. The first 100 children under 12 will receive a complimentary 4 oz. serving of Moose Tracks yogurt.
For more information, visit mooseisloosesale.com.