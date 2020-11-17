It may be hard to believe, but moose were rarely seen, let alone hunted, in Colorado as recently as 20 years ago. But thanks to wildlife conservation efforts by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, with critical funding from hunters, that’s ancient history.
Today, the state’s moose population is thriving. These big, beautiful creatures are spreading and creating wildlife viewing and hunting opportunities throughout the high country and, on occasion, even in Front Range communities.
This year we reached a milestone. Teller County was part of a larger area that was opened to moose hunting. This was the first time that it was legal to hunt moose in Teller County and it shows that our moose population is doing awesome!
Dozens of moose have found their way to Teller County, where they are carving out their own territories and, in the process, enriching our lives. I know I always enjoy watching these massive animals.
Their presence also creates a wildlife management challenge because they are so large and powerful and unafraid of humans. This summer CPW relocated two moose to Teller County that were hanging out in very populated areas in Colorado Springs.
These decisions are not made lightly since we are dealing with a very large animal. If we let the moose stay in those areas it would have only been a matter of time before someone or the moose was injured.
A little later, I’ll give you some tips for staying safe if you are lucky enough to encounter a moose. But first, how did moose end up in Colorado? Historic records dating to the 1850s indicate small numbers of moose wandered northern Colorado, but had disappeared by the early 20th century.
They were reintroduced in 1978, when a dozen Shirah moose from Utah were transplanted to Colorado’s North Park region near Walden. In 1979, another dozen from Wyoming were released in the same region.
Before long, North Park’s moose population was doing so well that some were moved to the upper Rio Grande drainage and the Grand Mesa. In 1991-92, about 100 more moose from Wyoming, Utah and North Park were transplanted into southern Colorado near Creede.
Over the last several years, the moose population in Teller County has grown. I have now received sighting reports from every part of Teller county and continue to receive several every week. We haven’t formally surveyed the population but anecdotal evidence including hunters sightings tell us we have a decent population in Teller County.
How are they getting here? One cow moose, wearing a radio collar, migrated from the Fairplay area. It wandered through Hartsel, up and over Wilkerson Pass and through Lake George before ending up on the south side of Pikes Peak.
She stayed a few months before moving around the east face, almost to Manitou Springs. Then she moved back to the south side of the peak. It was a long journey and I am not sure why she moved so far. Maybe she could not find the right bull.
With active hunting seasons, it’s a good time to remind everyone that we have moose as well as elk and deer. Every year in Colorado, moose are mistaken for elk and shot by hunters. This should never happen. Moose and elk look very different. In most cases, hunters simply are not paying attention.
If a mistake is made, the best thing to do is to contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife immediately. If it is after hours, call the Sheriff’s office and they will get in touch with a wildlife officer.
It underscores the importance of hunters being absolutely certain of their target before firing. It can be a costly mistake as fines for shooting a moose can exceed $10,000.
Here’s a quick refresher on identifying moose:
• Size — Moose are the state’s largest big game animal with adults weighing 800 to 1,200 pounds. Bulls stand up to 6 feet at the shoulder.
• Coloring — Their rumps are brown, not white or cream colored as found on deer, elk and pronghorn. Their body hair is grizzled dark brown, appearing black at a distance, and they have white hair on the inside of their legs. Their thick coat enables them to stay warm in the coldest winters.
• Shape — Their long head, overhanging snout and a pendulant flap of skin of varying sizes hanging from their throat (“bell”) give moose an unmistakable silhouette when observed in the wild. The bell varies in size and is much larger on bulls. Moose have long legs that make them look awkward and clumsy.
• Antlers — Bull moose grow flattened, palmate antlers with points around the edge, reaching up to 5 feet wide in larger and older bulls. These antlers are shed in early winter and re-grown each year. Yearling bulls sport small spikes or small plates, with antlers increasing in size as the bulls mature. Antler conformation varies considerably, and it is not uncommon to see a bull moose, especially a younger bull moose, with antlers similar to those of an elk.
Now for those tips about what you should do if you encounter a moose.
• Please keep your distance when viewing these majestic creatures. While they appear awkward, they are not. Moose can move with tremendous speed. And moose can be temperamental — especially cows with calves and bulls during the rut.
• Watch their ears. A moose will pin its ears back before it charges.
• If you are charged by a moose, run! Place something between you and the moose like a tree or boulder. Bear spray can be used as well. I would rather encounter a bear or mountain lion in the woods than a temperamental moose. Bears and lions are easily scared off by humans; however, moose are not afraid of humans and they are not easily chased off.
As always, if you’ve got a question, problem or column idea, please call me at 719-227-5281.
Tim Kroening holds a degree in wildlife biology from Colorado State University. He works as a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Teller County.