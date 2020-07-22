By Jennifer Mulson
Special from The Gazette
When Jesus Christ asks you to be his bride, you don’t hem and haw and ask to see the ring.
You say yes.
That’s what 34-year-old Tara Stone did almost four years ago at St. Peter Catholic Church in Monument. In an Aug. 15, 2016, ceremony, on the Feast of the Assumption, a holiday that celebrates the Virgin Mary’s entrance into heaven, Stone stood before her family, friends and co-workers and became a consecrated virgin. She pledged herself as a spouse to Jesus and took on a life of celibacy.
“Song of Songs: The Journey of a Consecrated Virgin,” a 44-minute documentary from Monument production company Ferrari Films, chronicles the whole love affair. It was released this year and is now available on Apple TV and Amazon. It was also selected for this year’s International Christian Music and Film Festival and is airing on Eternal Word Television Network.
“There’s no external thing about my life that has changed,” says Stone, who lives in Monument and works as a scriptwriter for Ferrari Films. “It’s a vocation of being, not doing. There’s not any active thing I’m doing that’s different. Who I am has changed. I’m a spouse of Christ, and I’m meant to live that in everything I do.”
It wasn’t a snap decision. Stone gnawed at it for years. She first heard the term “consecrated virgin” in college, and it pinged something inside her. She knew she wasn’t being called to marriage or to live in a religious community, so she investigated the path of the virgin. After some stops and starts, she found herself meeting with a priest who helped her make contact with other consecrated virgins in the diocese.
“I said, ‘Fine God, I’ll consider this again if you really want me to,’” says Stone. “I started reading a document on virginity, and on the first page I could hear Jesus say to me, ‘Tara, I’m asking you to marry me.’ How do you answer that?”
As she was deciding to make the commitment, Stone revealed her religious journey to Ferrari Films President and CEO Denise Ferrari. As a gift to Stone’s family, Ferrari decided to make a documentary chronicling their daughter’s passage into a new life. The introverted Stone, however, had zero interest in being the center of attention, until she thought about doing it for the greater good.
“I decided it could be a really good resource for other women discerning a vocation,” says Stone. “There’s not a lot of information for young Catholic women who aren’t called to marriage or religious community. What else is there? Nobody knows. I wanted it to be something churches could use, if a woman comes and wants a vocation and doesn’t know what it is.”
Ferrari, a lifelong Catholic who had never heard of a consecrated virgin, said at first her small and tightly knit production company wondered how marrying Jesus would affect Stone. Would she still be able to attend weekend events with her co-workers, such as fantasy football gatherings or going to a Colorado Rockies game?
“She’s exactly the same now, though it seems like her life has been enriched by her prayer life,” says Ferrari, who served as the film’s executive producer and director. “She’s truly happy. She’s in no way judgmental or self-righteous. You find that sometimes with those who are highly religious. She’s a kind and gentle soul.”
Initially, Ferrari believed a documentary about a consecrated virgin would only appeal to a niche market, but it began to receive attention. Churches have reached out to Stone to tell her how impactful it is.
“Especially right now people need to know there’s good stuff going on in the world, too,” says Ferrari. “Tara is the right kind of person to touch other young women’s lives and let them see there’s something for everybody in the world.”
Contact the writer: jen.mulson@gazette.com