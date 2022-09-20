MONUMENT • While the downtown district gets a new mixed-use development, light industrial uses on Beacon Lite Road have fallen under zoning scrutiny.
The Monument Planning Commission had its regular meeting Sept. 14 at Monument town hall, where it approved a mixed-use development final plat in the downtown district titled “Investing in Front Street.”
Later, after long discussion, the commission denied an application to rezone what was previously designated as a planned-unit development for ABC Landscaping on Beacon Lite Road, to be taken over by Trailers Direct Express.
Investing in Front Street involves a L-shaped, mixed-use development adjacent to 2nd Street and Front Street. It is 1.15 acres with 15 lots of various sizes. Thirty-six townhomes are planned, along with a mixed-use development containing residential units built above commercial retail spaces. The property would have direct access from both 2nd Street and Front Street.
Parking would be provided by a combination of attached garages, off-street parking for the businesses and on-street parking. Additional parking on adjacent land also would be available, consistent with the town’s development code, said Debbie Flynn, who is leaving her job as town planner.
During public comment, Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Terri Hayes spoke in favor of the downtown project.
“Our empty lots downtown really need to be filled,” Hayes said. “We need to have a vibrant downtown. Retail brings retail. … We need additional retail, and even our retail owners will say the more retail there is, it’s better for them, because people want to come and have a choice.
“From the economic development standpoint, this is a win for the residents of downtown. This is a win for the businesses downtown, and this is a win for the town itself.”
Other public input suggested the “devil is in the details.” If done correctly, the development could be a large benefit to the town and the planning commission, if officials keep a close eye on it.
The plat was approved with the condition that the property owner pays $18,960.48 for parking fees in advance.
In the meeting, the application to rezone a plat on Beacon Lite Road met lengthy scrutiny. What was originally zoned PUD for ABC Landscaping is now looking to be occupied by Trailers Direct Express. The cargo-trailer sales company would use the building already on the property; move and replant trees; add a full retention pond; and continue to use the chain-link fence around the property.
Trailers Direct Express has one location in Oklahoma and a majority of its sales are online. Co-owner Tom Smith took questions from the public and commissioners. He said that although the site would have some customer visits, those visits were expected to be short, as most customers arrive knowing what they are seeking to purchase.
Trailers on site would be as large as 24-foot gooseneck trailers, which can transport cars, along with smaller cargo trailers commonly used by electricians, plumbers, landscapers and other trades, Smith said. In addition, some semitrailer deliveries would be expected to replenish product approximately four to five times per week.
Commissioners Cathy Green and vice chairman Martin Trujillo expressed concerns that returning the zoning to light industrial would no longer allow the planning department, commission or Board of Trustees to apply and execute conditional requirements on any projects on the property.
However, Flynn noted light-industrial carries far stricter requirements than PUD, such as allowing only 40% of the property to store and display products.
Commissioners said an amended PUD would be more appropriate to maintain the community’s input on any developments on the property while allowing Trailers Direct Express to operate there within the town’s comprehensive plan.
The planning commission voted 5-1 to deny the rezone with the recommendation the applicant applies for a rezone for an amended PUD. The result will go before the Board of Trustees to review before the company has to submit a new format.