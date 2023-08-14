For the Stephens family, the Teller County Fair is a tradition which parents Drew and Trenity Stephens have continued and shared with their children, including their youngest child, Rodie, age nine. The Stephens have a background in ranching with Drew having worked as a cowboy at a large ranching operation in Florida.

During this past year, Rodie participated in the Colorado State University — Teller County Extension 4-H program through which he has garnered lasting memories and key lifelong skills through the raising of his steer and swine.

Participation in 4-H involves the entire family and raising and showing livestock isn’t easy. However, through 4-H programs, the value of lessons learned provide a solid foundation for animal husbandry skills and responsibility, as well as teaching children true commitment; placing the needs of the animal ahead of their own.

Last November, Rodie brought home Hummer, named for being as big as a Hummer, the Black Angus steer was 6-months old and weighed 599 pounds. The boy and his steer quickly bonded and became best friends.

“They would go for walks every day,” Drew Stephens said. “Wherever Rodie went, Hummer would follow, licking him across the face and nudging him along the way.”

Following 9 months of Rodie’s feed and care, Hummer doubled his weight to 1,200 pounds, winning reserve grand champion and several ribbons in numerous other categories.

While showing his steer, Rodie was asked by the judge what he liked about Hummer, to which he replied “His conformation.”

When asked what would he change, Rodie replied “His licking ability.”

Following the judging for showmanship and competitions, 4-H participants receive a premium, or prize money for their efforts.

During the 9-day event, Rodie’s days were filled with activities; riding bikes with friends, a fair dance, carnival rides and fair food.

For Rodie, that final day of the fair was bittersweet; he realized that he had to say ‘goodbye’ to Hummer, the constant companion and dear friend he nurtured for nine months in preparation for the county fair.

While saying goodbye isn’t easy, Drew Stephens said Rodie handled it pretty well.

“He knew from the beginning why he was raising (Hummer),” Stephens said. “That being said, it was his first — It hit him pretty hard.”

In order to alleviate the pain of loss for Rodie, family friend and friend of the fair, Mickey McNevin offered a tradition to which he was introduced as a child following the raising of his steers; cut a piece of hair from the tail and make a keepsake.

The same pocket knife that Drew used to cut the umbilical chords of his children was produced, with Rodie performing the honors. The hair from his steer is now braided and proudly displayed on the wall in his bedroom.

The premium livestock auction brought in $5,500 for Hummer, which was much appreciated, but barely offsets the $4,000 in feed, veterinary bills, plus 9 months of hard work and dedication. Stephens says the kids don’t take on these projects for the money — although it helps.

Stephens said it was fortunate that Rodie had gone to dinner with friends when Hummer was loaded on a trailer and hauled off. Upon his return from supper, Hummer was already gone.

On that final day of the fair during the rodeo, Stephens said that, upon receiving their prize money, Rodie and his friends made a beeline to a vendor’s booth selling fixed-bladed knives, and once purchased, placing them on their belts and riding off on their bikes.

Looking forward, Stephens said that Rodie, now a fifth grader, will be taking on a welding project for next year’s participation in 4-H.

“He built the groom shoot for his steer and has an idea to weld a buckle holder to hold all of the belt buckles he will be winning,” Stephens said.

If he could see Hummer again, Rodie said he would tell him, “You did a good job!”