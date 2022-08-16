My wife and I were able to take a vacation trip to Montana recently. The primary reason we chose Montana is that we had never seen Glacier National Park. Another reason to go was to do some further Lewis and Clark history location exploration. In particular, I wanted to see the Bitterroot Mountain Range. We tried to see the Bitterroots last year but weren’t able to due to smoke from forest fires.
This trip reminded us, once again, how large Montana is. By area, only Alaska, Texas and California are larger. (Interestingly, California has almost 40 times the population of Montana.) Our trip took us to Butte and Missoula, up to Kalispell and then east over to Glacier. Before going to Kalispell we did go south a bit down the Bitterroot valley.
A most compelling stopping point near the town of Lolo is the Traveler’s Rest State Park. Traveler’s Rest, an ancient Native American campsite, is where the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery stopped both going west and east. It is the only archaeologically verified campsite of the entire expedition. The location wasn’t confirmed until 2002, and was due to mercury vapor residue. See travelersrest.org for details about the park.
After seeing the Bitterroot Mountains, I can now understand how intimidated the Corps of Discovery must have been. They knew they were going to have to cross them at some point to get to the Columbia River. Parts of them reminded me of the Tetons in Wyoming.
Glacier National Park is amazingly beautiful. We’ve been fortunate to visit several national parks over the years, and Glacier is one of the best. If I was forced to say of which of the ones we’ve seen are the most scenic, I would have to say the Tetons, Zion National Park, Capitol Reef and Glacier. (Glacier shares an international boundary with Waterton Lakes National Park, Canada.)
Visiting Glacier is somewhat of a challenge. There are now times where you have to have a reservation to get into national parks. For Glacier in particular, between late May and mid-September, unless you have a reservation, you can’t drive in from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. And to get a reservation to stay inside the park, you have to call months ahead of time. We worked our reservations a year ahead. See nps.gov/glac/index.htm for specifics.
A good way to see the park is by the historic red bus fleet. The original touring buses started in 1914 and today, per a park sign, “The buses that ornament the roadways of Glacier today are part of the largest, longest-running fleet of vehicles in the National Park Service.” In 2002, 33 of the original 1936-37 buses were refurbished by the Ford Motor Co. See glaciernationalparklodges.com/red-bus-tours.
What makes a glacier different than a snow field? The snow has been compressed to ice, it is at least a certain size (our guide indicated 100 feet deep and 25 acres), and it moves slowly downward from gravity. Even if all the glaciers in the park eventually melt, it will still be Glacier National Park as glaciers carved what we see.
