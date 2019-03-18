Basking in the glory of a big snow year, Monarch Mountain will extend its season by two weekends, officials announced last week.
Four lifts will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 12-14 and April 19-21. Adult tickets will go for $54, a news release said.
“After a few seasons of below-average snowfall, it is extremely rewarding to be able to share our love for the mountain with our guests,” General Manager Randy Stroud said in the release.
Monarch reported a 100-inch base Tuesday with 240 inches total collected this season. Other ski areas have logged upwards of 300 inches, with Wolf Creek breaking 400 at the start of the week.