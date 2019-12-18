Florissant may be a no-stoplight town but commerce flows there nonetheless. With businesses including a lumberyard, a pharmacy, a feed store, a time-honored tavern and two popular restaurants, for instance, Florissant is becoming a hub.
With the addition of Wild Girl Tees, Florissant has another local-interest story. A mother-daughter duo, Michelle Mendolera and Kasey Glasgow, are tech-savvy, ambitious and dedicated to interacting face-to-face with customers.
They operate from 32 Second St, but are attracting customers the old-fashioned way — on the telephone. That method of communication is how they arrived at making T-shirts for the volunteers with the Emma Crawford Coffin race in Manitou Springs in October.
Mendolera does the marketing for Wild Girl Tees while Glasgow transforms objects with her mesh screen.
As the Wild Girl Tees Facebook page states, “A corporate America mother and a bartending daughter join forces to create beautiful artwork for all to see and guess what? You will be wearing it! We take your ideas and ours to make the best statement possible! From business attire to a personal project we have you covered!”
The two work with Teller County artist Kelly Mayer, owner of Twisted Sisters, in transferring her artistry to nearly any type of material.
From the little concrete building off Teller 1, along with a mesh screen, the women put their mark on anything and everything a customer can dream up — from imprints on glassware, leather, wood, tents, thermoses, coasters, tiles and you name it to garments of all types, including certified safety wear. They also screen print window decals, hats, bags and drink coozies.
“We can take the smallest idea and make something out of it,” Glasgow said. “We are hands-on, old-school.
“Just ask and I bet we can get it done.”
To make the negotiations easy for the client, the two make house calls. “We don’t do online sales; we will not do e-commerce,” Mendolera said.
Visit WildGirlTees.com to see examples of their work. For information, call 719-687-8669 or email info@wildgirltees.com.