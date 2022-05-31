On May 18, Cripple Creek City Council members wore both their planning commission and council hats for two cases.
The first was the vacation of an unimproved section of Pikes Peak Avenue from Fifth Street to Bison Avenue. The vacation clears the way for a mixed-use development proposed by Merit WPU LLC and Jera LLC. Applicant Ryan Helle said the development would include residential units, recreation, a sports bar and, possibly, gaming.
Council approved the vacation unanimously both as the planning commission and council.
The second case was a request for a conditional use permit from Jennie and Ronald Marcotte for two single-family residences on Masonic Avenue. Council approved the permit unanimously after first approving a certificate of appropriateness from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.
Council approved a call for qualifications from engineering firms for water/wastewater line replacements and extensions. City Administrator Frank Salvato said finding a qualified engineering firm is necessary to apply for U.S. Department of Agriculture and state grants and loans to complete the work.
In other business, the council approved a request by Cripple Creek Police Chief Bud Bright to declare a “Time of Special Need,” which allows the department to hire and compensate reserve police officers while it seeks to hire new officers. A time of special need can be declared if department staffing falls below 75%.
In a May 14 emergency meeting, council declared a local disaster emergency because of the High Park fire. At the May 18 meeting, council ratified and extended the declaration. Following Teller County’s lead, council also enacted a Stage II fire ban prohibiting open burning within the city.
At the request of Public Works Director Steve DiCamillo, council accepted a $1.9 million grant and contract with Native Son Tap Grant for sidewalk projects on Galena, Crystal and Prospect. Once the contract is approved, DiCamillo said a change order would remove work on Prospect, which will be a separate project.
“If we try to remove Prospect from the contract before it’s approved, there would be a lot of red tape,” he said.
With the change order, the project cost will drop to $1.3 million.
DiCamillo and Fire Chief Joe O’Conor received plaques from the Two Mile High Club for their departments’ years of service to the city’s donkey population.
Finance Director Paul Harris said COVID-19 cases ticked up in May, but the numbers are nowhere near where they were earlier this year.
Cripple Creek-Victor High School Career and Technical Education Coordinator Annie Durham said the program’s two fire-science graduates were temporarily deployed to wildfires in New Mexico and the High Park fire. They will be starting wildland fire training this summer.
She thanked the many people whose grants and donations helped make the district’s CTE programs possible.