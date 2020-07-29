As Teller County continues to be threatened by the possibility of catastrophic fire, a mitigation project on 80 of 1,320 acres at Catamount Ranch Open Space aims to reduce hazardous fuels and enhance wildlife habitat.
In a recent “Show Me Tour,” several contractors who were expected to bid on the project got an close-up look at the site. Their tour included a hike along the Vayhinger Trail.
Teller County owns the property and previous county commissioners adopted management plans in 1998 and 2006 in agreement with Colorado State Forest Service.
The Coalition for the Upper South Platte, a nonprofit organization based in Lake George, is the project manager.
“When the contractors come across an aspen patch, they are instructed to get the conifers out of there and let the aspens regenerate, to be healthy again,” said Michelle Connelly, operations director for CUSP. “Aspens like sun; so if the conifer trees keep growing amid the aspen, the aspen are eventually going to get weaker and die out.”
The open space is dense with trees which makes the land prone to intense fires, said Dave Root, a CSFS forester. “Many people would say that we shouldn’t be interfering with nature, but, really, the density is probably the unnatural part.”
In fact, there is evidence of low-intensity prescribed burns conducted by Native Americans during the 19th century, Root said.
A healthy forest with a variety of trees makes the area more resilient to fire, Connelly said.
The mitigation project is a critical safety measure.
“If there is a fire, it’s just going to come through, take the whole thing out,” Root said. “It will burn the open space — which in itself is a tragic enough loss — but if the fire goes over the hill into Elk Valley, then we just compound the tragedy.”
CUSP received the bids last week and will announce the contractor in August, along with a cost estimate. The mitigation project is funded by a federal State Fire Assistance Grant and Colorado Springs Utilities.