As the new superintendent of Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1, Miriam Mondragon makes a return to a community she loves.
Former principal for seven years at CC-V’s Cresson Elementary School, Mondragon recalls that initial feeling. “I immediately fell in love with Cripple Creek,” she said. “I had never met a bunch of kids who were so kind and sweet who wanted and needed love. They immediately stole my heart.”
As well, she admired the dedication and stability of the staff. “Some of them had been there 20-plus years,” she said. “I realized that these people were here because they cared about their community and these children, especially when you’re in one of lowest-paid school districts in Colorado.”
Since earning her undergraduate and two master’s degrees in art/education and administration, Mondragon had her eyes on someday being at the top. “In Cripple Creek, I felt like there was a feeling of ‘we’re all in this together,’’’ she said. “I thought ‘This is where I want to be superintendent one day.’”
But Mondragon took a circuitous route to the position. After seven years with the district as an elementary principal, Mondragon resigned to care for her mother who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. “I had to make a decision because I couldn’t do both. But it broke my heart to leave.”
After her mother died in April 2019 at their home in Cripple Creek Mountain Estates, Mondragon took odd jobs to pay the bills. “I was a bartender at Johnny Nolon’s Casino and in Sturgis, South Dakota, at the rally,” she said.
Ultimately returning to education, she accepted a position as coordinator of title programs in Colorado Springs School District 49, which meant commuting a total of three hours a day to and from the Falcon/Peyton area.
As vacancies increased at CC-V, Mondragon was hired in February as principal, once again, at Cresson. For the first few months, she helped the school with remote learning, a result of the pandemic shutdown.
She laughs at the way things turned out. Not only did the shutdown happen but Tory Richey, then the superintendent, called to say he had taken an administrative position in Colorado Springs District 20. A few days later, the CC-V school board extended the offer for the position of superintendent a thrilled Mondragon.
For now, the CC-V district’s plan for the fall is to hold in-person classes beginning Aug. 19. “I’ve been looking at every aspect and have about four models in place, keeping what’s best for students in the center,” Mondragon said. “Anything we do besides 100% in-person classes is going to be hard for our families. We just don’t know what’s going to happen.”
The district expects 350 students to be enrolled in the fall, in addition to 60 pre-schoolers in Early Head Start/Head Start Colorado. “I believe kids should be in school with safety precautions in place,” she said “I think it could be more detrimental having kids out of school than the risk of students’ catching COVID.”
From a career start as a third-grade teacher at Ben Franklin Elementary School, followed by Student Success Advocate, Cresson principal and now CC-V superintendent, Mondragon has put a lot of check marks on her goal sheet.
And she’s already hired Tonya Copley, who has been with the district since 1999, as the new principal at Cresson, and Dan Cummings, who is moving from Texas to be the principal of the CC-V middle/high school.