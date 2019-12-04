The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE EFFECTIVE JAN. 1
Colorado’s Amendment 70, effective Jan. 1, 2017, put in place a schedule of annual minimum wage increases. Beginning Jan. 1, 2020 the minimum wage reaches $12 per hour. After that, it will be adjusted annually for cost of living increases, as measured by the Consumer Price Index used for Colorado.
Minimum wage for tipped employees is $8.98 in 2020.
WP WALMART OFFERS ONLINE GROCERY SHOPPING
Woodland Park residents may now order groceries from Walmart online and pick them up later, free of charge, by using the Walmart Grocery app or at grocery.walmart.com.
Text the word “GROCERY” to 474747 to save $10 on your first order of $50 or more.
— Compiled by Breeanna Jent