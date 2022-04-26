A blazing reminder of how dry things are in Teller County, the grass fire April 14 near Mills Ranch Road in Woodland Park burned seven acres and took four days to completely extinguish.
Spencer Swann, who lives in the area, heard about the fire soon after it started when a neighbor alerted him about nearby smoke. The neighbor called “911.”
While Chief Tyler Lambert and a crew of nine from Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District were on scene within minutes, Teller County deputies took charge of the evacuation of several residences.
“If all the neighbors had signed on to the alert system, most of them could have evacuated earlier and faster,” Lambert said. “If residents want to be notified quickly, please sign up for Everbridge (Peak Alert).”
In the time of severe drought in Teller County, any fire is potentially catastrophic. Multiple crews from other regions responded to help NETCO, including: Mountain Communities, U.S. Forest Service, and firefighters from stations in Divide, Florissant, 4 Mile, Guffey, Cripple Creek, Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park and El Paso County Wildland Fire. As well, the city of Woodland Park, Corey Weaver and Kayo Armentrout sent equipment.
As of last week, the cause of the fire was still under investigation.
“If people are uncomfortable when they see smoke in the air, pack up what you can and leave to a safe place and then call ‘911,’” Lambert said. “Don’t wait for us to come to your house to evacuate.”
The fire ignited just three weeks before the Wildfire Community Preparedness Day May 7, which will feature up to 14 vendors to provide information.
From types of paint to use to various materials for decking and landscaping, the information can be critical. As well, homeowners can bring their fire extinguishers for a check by professionals. “You can sign up for Peak Alert/Everbridge and we’ll have El Paso Teller 911 Authority along with our dispatch center here,” Lambert said. “Wildfire season is 12 months a year now.”
Lambert emphasizes the profusion of notices of either “Fire Weather Watch” or “Red Flag Warning” in April. “More notices than any other month that I can remember in the past 15 years,” he said.
At the event, homeowners will learn how alert systems work. “The key to the Everbridge or IPAWs (Integrated Public Alert & Warning System) is to make sure your phone is set up to receive the notification,” Lambert said. “We’ll have booths set up and talk about what went right for the grass fire.”
One of the things that went right was the UTV/ATV trail system that runs through the area, land that had been cleared for the trails and served as a fire break. “That was one of the key factors that helped us,” he said.
But the kicker was that April 14 was training day for NETCO and nine firefighters were at the station. “We ran out of here with three trucks; normally, it’s only one truck,” Lambert said.
Normally, four firefighters are on duty.
“We really need 6 or 7 per day,” Lambert said. “It just goes to show you what nine personnel can do versus the four.”
NETCO is funded by property taxes paid by businesses and homes in the district. “It takes abut $88,000 a year to fund one firefighter,” he said. “To have the staff levels we need, we’d need $530,000. We need staff and a place to train.”
The free community preparedness day is from 9 a.m. to noon May 7 at the NETCO fire station, 1010 Evergreen Heights Drive, Woodland Park. The event is a partnership between NETCO and the city of Woodland Park.