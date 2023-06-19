Working in steep and dense terrain, crews from the Mile High Youth Corps have one goal in mind, to keep another catastrophic fire away from Green Mountain Falls.

Since the Waldo Canyon Fire ripped through Ute Pass in June 2012, the threat remains due to the density of trees and brush in the Pike National Forest that surrounds the town.

Last week, the crews, in partnership with Coalition for the Upper South Platte, practiced their skills in the science of outsmarting the trajectory of fire in the forest.

They worked in rain and hail, scrambling only when lightning threatened their safety.

“We are looking for ‘hung up’ trees that can impact the behavior of a fire,” said Lara Thomas, CUSP’s fire mitigation program operator. “We are not just dropping trees; these are complex situations.”

Taking off on a social trail, a connector to the Thomas Trail, MHYC’s Lauren Myer and John Porcari, with CUSP trainer Jeff Tienken, began the upward trek to hunt for hanging trees.

With the eagle eye of Tienken, Porcari gets the first one, takes out his saw and goes for it. After several cuts, the tree goes down, landing over a rock and onto another tree.

“Every tree is different; we are building a toolbox,” Tienken said.

Once the tree is down, the crews either remove the biomass\slash cut the limbs into smaller pieces and scatter on the forest floor.

“This allows the forest to regenerate; we are trying to get the forest healthy,” Thomas said.

The slash left behind must be no more than 4 inches thick, she added.

After Tienken finds a second hang-up situation up the hill a bit, Myer prepares her saw and hikes to the spot. Tienken begins the cut before handing the saw to Myer, who finishes it off, felling the tree onto another. Part of Tienken’s lesson is for the two to determine where the tree will fall.

Once the corps members have mastered cutting down smaller trees, they will go on to clearing larger trees, Thomas said.

The mitigation work by the youth corps helps with erosion of the land while reducing the fuel load of the forest.

“We are simulating a fire, taking out trees,” Thomas said.

The training for Myer and Porcari, and the other team leaders of MHYC by Tienken was funded with a $3,000 grant to CUSP from Fire Adapted Colorado.

“The work is very empowering,” Porcari said.